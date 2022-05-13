IPL 2022 | If MS Dhoni wants to keep playing he can, opines Matthew Hayden

Today at 9:54 AM
MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League but with CSK being knocked out from the race to the playoffs questions have been raised about his IPL future yet again. Former CSK batter Matthew Hayden feels MS Dhoni can continue playing in the IPL if he wants to.
Chennai Super Kings lost their game against Mumbai Indians on Thursday and in the process were knocked out of the race to the playoffs. After CSK's defeat, many fans and cricket experts have raised the inevitable question if this is the last time we are watching MS Dhoni as a player. But, former CSK batter Matthew Hayden is of the opinion that MS Dhoni can play in the IPL if he wants to.
Matthew Hayden's comments about MS Dhoni came after CSK got knocked out from the race to the playoffs this season. “How fast he is running between the wickets, my goodness! This is a guy that has really gone beyond the age of a normal athlete within a competition of this level. Good on him. If he wants to keep playing, he can because he is certainly turning up for his team,” Matthew Hayden told Star Sports.
The former Australian cricketer also talked about how MS Dhoni at the helm makes things easier especially when it comes to building a team.
“It’s so important from a leadership point of view that you have someone like an MSD at the helm. “Just having the certainty that you can pick someone in the team and then go through picking the rest of the team. That confidence he brings to the team, it’s all the things we love about MSD," he said.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.