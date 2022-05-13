IPL 2022 | I don't think there is anybody who can replace Ravindra Jadeja, states MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni said that it is hard to replace a player like Ravindra Jadeja as he allows the team management to play different combinations."If you see somebody like Jaddu, the kind of potential he has. It's not about a player. There are certain players that allow playing certain compositions. You can work around the combination depending on the situation. He's definitely someone who helps us try different combinations. Not to forget his fielding. I don't think there is anybody who can replace him," MS Dhoni said at the toss as CSK took on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.