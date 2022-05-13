IPL 2022 | I don't think there is anybody who can replace Ravindra Jadeja, states MS Dhoni

Today at 10:26 AM
Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a rib injury and was unable to compete in the last few games of the IPL for CSK. MS Dhoni talked about his teammate and said that it is hard to replace a player like Ravindra Jadeja because he allows the team management to play different combinations.
Ravindra Jadeja is not going to play the remaining games of the tournament for Chennai Super Kings as he has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The CSK all-rounder has left the bio-bubble and gone back home to rest and recover from his injury. The franchise had officially announced Jadeja's injury on Wednesday. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni had talked about the same during the toss against Mumbai Indians.
MS Dhoni said that it is hard to replace a player like Ravindra Jadeja as he allows the team management to play different combinations."If you see somebody like Jaddu, the kind of potential he has. It's not about a player. There are certain players that allow playing certain compositions. You can work around the combination depending on the situation. He's definitely someone who helps us try different combinations. Not to forget his fielding. I don't think there is anybody who can replace him," MS Dhoni said at the toss as CSK took on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Ravindra Jadeja was the captain of the Chennai Super Kings during the start of the tournament. But, after 8 games of captaining the side and registering only two wins, Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down from the leadership role and handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni.
