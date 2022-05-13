IPL 2022 | Disheartened for not getting opportunities despite performing well, reveals Rishi Dhawan

Punjab Kings all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has revealed that he was disheartened for not getting opportunities before IPL 2022 despite performing well in the domestic circuit. Dhawan made a comeback in IPL this year after five years and made three ODI and sole T20I appearances so far for Team India.

Rishi Dhawan was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2022 IPL mega auction for INR 55 lakh. He missed the first six games of the season for post-surgery recovery, but then established himself as a regular starter for the franchise, especially as an all-rounder. But the most noteworthy thing in his appearances was his face shield, which he has been using for protection.

Dhawan has been impressive so far, particularly with the ball. He picked up cricual wickets, including the likes of Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni, on his combeack season of the cash-rich league after five years. He played three ODI and sole T20I appearances for Team India in 2016, but did not get any chance further.

Speaking with Indian Express, Dhawan opened up about his struggle as a player. "There is this pain inside me that I can’t describe in words. When I played for India, I failed to give the kind of performance, which was expected of me. I still believe I could have done better," Dhawan told Indian Express.

"After playing in the IPL for four years and making my India debut, I was dropped. No one picked me for five years. My performances at the domestic level were not getting noticed. It was disheartening that I was not getting opportunities despite performing well."

Further, Dhawan revealed that he is still looking for making a comeback in the national side.

“My aim is to make a comeback to the Indian team and to be able to do that, you have to make the right kind of noise. Winning the first domestic title with Himachal Pradesh is one of my best cricketing moments," he added.

Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.