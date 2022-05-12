Watch | Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson's beautiful ball that will remind you of Shane Warne

Today at 10:35 AM
Shane Warne was one of the greatest leg-spinners to have ever graced the game and during his career, bowled many balls which completely bamboozled batters and left the fans who were watching the game in awe. Lancashire spinner Mat Parkinson bowled a lovely delivery that reminded fans of Shane Warne.
Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson stunned Warwickshire wicket-keeper batter Michael Burgess with an absolute peach to dismiss him for a duck in the County Championship division one match. Matt Parkinson got the ball to drift away from the right-handed batter which is not an easy thing to do. The leg-spinner it seems has mastered the art of bowling in that fashion which is why he was able to get rid off the batter.
The ball became an instant hit on the internet as it reminded fans of the late great Shane Warne who was known for deceiving batters with majestic balls just like these throughout his career. Shane Warne passed away earlier this year which left the cricketing world in shock. But, whenever a leg-spinner bowls like this, they are often compared to Shane Warne.
This is not the first time that Matt Parkinson bowled such a delivery. He did it in 2021 as well when he dismissed Northampshire captain Adam Rossington which too reminded people of Shane Warne.
How good is this delivery from @mattyparky96? 🤯
Unplayable.#LVCountyChamppic.twitter.com/qPvxKwDuHs
— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 10, 2022
Ball of the century? 😳 @mattyparky96 #LVCountyChamp live: https://t.co/SyebMiubg3 pic.twitter.com/Wf93spCqz3— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 16, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.