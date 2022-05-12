Reports | Virat Kohli to be rested for T20 series against South Africa

Virat Kohli has not had a good time with the bat for quite some time. The former India captain has not been able to perform in the IPL as well which makes it important for the cricketer to take a break and get some time off. Kohli is going through a lean phase in his career and it will be important for him to find some form. It looks like the Indian team management and selectors are thinking of giving the senior batter a break.