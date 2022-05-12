Reports | Virat Kohli to be rested for T20 series against South Africa

Today at 9:30 AM
Virat Kohli has struggled with the bat throughout IPL 2022 and it seems like he needs some sort of break so that he can be fresh when he plays for the national side. If reports are to be believed, it is being said that Virat Kohli will be rested for the series against South Africa.
Virat Kohli has not had a good time with the bat for quite some time. The former India captain has not been able to perform in the IPL as well which makes it important for the cricketer to take a break and get some time off. Kohli is going through a lean phase in his career and it will be important for him to find some form. It looks like the Indian team management and selectors are thinking of giving the senior batter a break.
"Virat Kohli in all probability will be rested for the South Africa series. He has been playing a lot of cricket and has been in the bubble for a long time," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"It has been a policy decision regarding Kohli and other senior players that they will be given periodic breaks from time to time."
The Indian team will play 5 T20Is against South Africa in June beginning from the 9th of the month. The venues where the matches will be held are Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.
