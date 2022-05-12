Report | Rumours of rift between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings team management

Ravindra Jadeja was released from the Chennai Super Kings squad a day after it was revealed that the all-rounder is suffering from a rib injury. This is why he was sent back home midway through the Indian Premier League 2022. It is being said that he sustained the injury during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But according to reports, there may be more to that story as it is being said that Ravindra Jadeja is not happy with the way captaincy change was handled in between the season.