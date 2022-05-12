IPL 2022 | What Chennai Super Kings' road to playoffs looks like

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have lifted the IPL trophy 4 times, the only season that they didn't qualify for the playoffs was in 2020. This year, the road to the playoffs is tough for them as they had a dismal start to the tournament but still, they will be hoping to reach playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings are at the ninth spot on the points table in IPL 2022. The defending champions had a poor start to the tournament as they lost 5 of the six matches that they played at the beginning of the tournament. However, after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from captaincy and handed it back to MS Dhoni, the team managed to win 2 out of the 3 games that they have played. They are currently at the ninth spot on the points table but things can change pretty quickly for them as they hope to qualify for the playoffs yet again this season.

The four-time champions have not enjoyed much success in the early part of the tournament. Over the years, Chennai Super Kings is a team that looks settled and does not make too many changes in their squad once the tournament is underway. They are meticulous in their planning and know exactly what they are doing. This is what has brought them immense success and another very important factor is the way they groom their players and backs them when they get the chance. Rarely would you ever hear stories about problems in their management or players walking out of the franchise and the media covering that kind of a controversy. CSK like to keep things simple and that is something that has worked for them over the years.

So when the transition of MS Dhoni passing on the baton to Ravindra Jadeja happened, it only seemed like a natural progression as CSK might be looking beyond MS Dhoni for the years to come. But when Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down from the captaincy role after CSK had played 8 games things did not seem alright. It has never happened in CSK's history that captaincy changes hand in the middle of the season. It has happened with many other franchises but here it seemed very unlike CSK when it happened.

In the history of the Indian Premier League, it has never happened that the captain who stepped down before the tournament is handed the leadership role back midway through the season. So, with MS Dhoni back as skipper the CSK fans and management are hopeful again.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai-based franchise will have to play smart cricket as the race towards the playoffs intensifies. The CSK management as well as the players will be aware that they will have to be at their absolute best if they want to make it to the playoffs this season. Let's have a look at how Chennai Super Kings can qualify for the playoffs this season.

Chennai Super Kings need to win all their remaining games

It is not complicated for the defending champions as to what they need to do. It's plain and simple that Chennai needs to win every game that they play from hereon if they want to make it to the playoffs this season. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are on 14 points as of now. So, Chennai Super Kings have to make sure that they win every game if they want to qualify this year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) or Rajasthan Royals (RR) lose all their games

Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have done well to have 14 points under their belt and are within touching distance of reaching the playoffs. But, for CSK their hopes are pinned on the fact that either one of them faces defeat in all the remaining matches that they play. This is because if the two sides win all games that are left for them then they will qualify and CSK will be knocked out. Also, no game should be washed out or else CSK will be out cause both teams will get one point and reach 15.

Rajasthan Royals to lose all games

If Rajasthan Royals lose all their remaining games then they will be stuck at 14 points which CSK will want. What it will also do is the fact that their net run rate too will take a beating. This means that if CSK wins all their games their net run rate which is currently at +0.028 will only improve further and help them qualify.

Royal Challengers Bangalore faces defeat in one game

In a scenario where RR has lost all three games and RCB loses one, then Chennai Super Kings will want Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings to lose two games each so that they can beat them on points as these three teams will be stranded with 12 points.