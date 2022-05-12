IPL 2022 | Tilak Varma is going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon, predicts Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has praised Tilak Varma saying that he will be an all-format player for India in the future after scoring unbeaten 34 runs in the victory against Chennai Super Kings. MI won by five wickets chasing 98 runs with almost five overs to spare against CSK.

Mumbai Indians registered a dominant win beating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in a low-scoring contest. CSK bowled first and wrapped up the opposition on a total of 97. The pitch was assisting pacers and MI were reduced to 33/4 early in the innings. However, Tilak Varma steadied the innings scoring unbeaten 34 runs from 32 balls to steady the innings.

He helped the team cross the finish line hitting four boundaries on a difficult surface. The young batter has been impressive for MI this season and has impressed many including the team captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit praised the youngster after the win saying he will be an all-format player for the Indian team in the future.

“He (Tilak) has been brilliant, playing for the first year, having such a calm head is never easy. I feel he's going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He's got the technique and temperament. And there's hunger as well,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

The team were in trouble after losing early wickets and the chase was looking tough. The match was might have been close without the crucial partnership between Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen. Rohit revealed that there were some tense moments in the middle during the chase.

“Looking at how the pitch was playing and to lose wickets upfront, there were tense moments in the middle. It was just about keeping calm and getting the job done. We were a little calm and got the job done in the end,” he explained.

Earlier in the match, MI bowled first and were absolutely brilliant with the seam movement and bounce. Daniel Sams picked three wickets and Riley Meredith bagged a couple of wickets. Rohit praised the brilliant bowling effort by the bowlers.

“We have played a lot of cricket here. We've had pitches like this. It's nice to get bowlers into the game as well at times. It's been batting-friendly all over, it was good to see bounce and swing from both sides which was good to watch,” he stated.