IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant will play a big role if Delhi Capitals are to qualify for playoffs, says Mohammad Kaif

Today at 3:48 PM
Former Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif is of the opinion that Rishabh Pant is the backbone of the batting unit and he will play a crucial role in their qualification for playoffs. Kaif also added that Pant is unable to convert the starts but he is looking in good touch at the crease.
Delhi Capitals have been playing well in IPL 2022 and they have chances to qualify for the playoffs. DC have won six matches out of the 12 games and are positioned at the fifth spot in the points table. The bowling unit of the team has been performing well and David Warner is scoring runs consistently at the top. DC captain Rishabh Pant has also contributed for the team but they will need a big knock from him in the upcoming games.
Pant has got good starts but hasn’t been able to capitalize on them. He has scored 281 runs from 11 matches at 31.22. Reflecting on Pant’s role in the team, Mohammad Kaif thinks that he will play a crucial role if Delhi Capitals want to qualify for the playoffs.
"Rishabh Pant has been the backbone of their batting and he has a big role to play if Delhi are to qualify after the upcoming matches," Kaif said during an interaction with Sportskeeda
In their last game against Rajasthan Royals, Pant played a cameo of unbeaten 13 runs from four balls smacking two sixes. Kaif said that the wicketkeeper-batter needs to convert his starts into a big knock.
"Rishabh Pant hasn't played a big knock yet, but he has looked good at the crease. Whatever glimpse we have seen, it looks like he will win the game for his team if he bats for long,” he stated.
“Starting your innings is the toughest in any format and although Pant is getting the starts, he has been unable to convert them. Sometimes he plays bad shots while sometimes he gets good deliveries.”
DC will play their next match against Punjab Kings on May 16.
