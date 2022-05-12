IPL 2022 | Ricky Ponting backed Rishabh Pant ahead of ex-captain Shreyas Iyer, says Ajay Jadeja

Today at 1:19 PM
Rishabh Pant is captaining the Delhi Capitals this season and has done a decent job so far but last year he was brilliant as he took his side to the top of the points table. Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is of the opinion that Ricky Ponting picked Rishabh Pant over Shreyas Iyer to lead.
Rishabh Pant was appointed the skipper of Delhi Capitals in 2021 as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the IPL because of an injury. Pant captained the side in the first half of the IPL that took place in India. However, the IPL had to be paused midway through the season as the coronavirus cases had started peaking in the country. The second leg of the tournament was played in the UAE and Shreyas Iyer was fit and back in the side.
But, even with Iyer back in the side, Rishabh Pant continued to lead them throughout the tournament. This was an indication of things to come as the team management of the Delhi Capitals backed Pant over Iyer for the top job. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja is of the opinion that Ricky Ponting picked Rishabh Pant over Shreyas Iyer.
"Rishabh Pant's decisions have been good and he is an aggressive player. It seemed like he was playing a senior role very early in his career. The youth factor must stay intact. It was amazing to see him play this way today. Nobody expects him to go out there and play like the rest of the batters, " Jadeja said while speaking on Cricbuzz.
"At times, when someone is made captain, you can feel that someone's guiding them. But with Pant, it's clear that he is the one calling the shots. Ricky Ponting backed Rishabh Pant ahead of ex-captain Shreyas Iyer. He saw both of them and selected Pant to lead the side as he thought him to be the better option out of the two," Ajay Jadeja said
