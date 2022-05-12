IPL 2022 | Ricky Ponting backed Rishabh Pant ahead of ex-captain Shreyas Iyer, says Ajay Jadeja

Rishabh Pant was appointed the skipper of Delhi Capitals in 2021 as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the IPL because of an injury. Pant captained the side in the first half of the IPL that took place in India. However, the IPL had to be paused midway through the season as the coronavirus cases had started peaking in the country. The second leg of the tournament was played in the UAE and Shreyas Iyer was fit and back in the side.