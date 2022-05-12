IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja might not be there for Chennai Super Kings next year, feels Aakash Chopra

Today at 3:26 PM
Aakash Chopra has opined that Ravindra Jadeja might not play for Chennai Super Kings next year after an injury has ruled him out of IPL 2022. Chopra also added that it has happened frequently that there is no clarity on injuries and then the franchise snaps ties with players suddenly.
IPL 2022 has been a turbulent season for Chennai Super Kings. They first appointed Ravindra Jadeja as captain ahead of the season opener. Jadeja captained the franchise for the first eight matches and the season turned out to be one of the worst for the team. Jadeja then handed over the captaincy back to MS Dhoni to concentrate on his own game.
In the latest development, CSK announced that Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 due to a rib injury. He hasn’t made any official statement regarding his injury and it has fuelled the speculations about the possible rift between the franchise and the player. Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his views saying that Jadeja might not play for CSK next year as well. He also said that the team snaps ties with players suddenly citing the example of Suresh Raina.
"For Chennai I had said that Jadeja won't play the match and I have a feeling he might not be there next year too," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
"This happens a lot in the CSK camp that there is no clarity on injuries and then a player doesn't play. I remember it was in 2021 that Suresh Raina played till a point and after that things came to an end, That's it, TATA. So, I don't know what is the case with Jaddu (Jadeja), but his absence will be a problem for CSK."
Jadeja was able to score only 116 runs in 10 games at 19.33 and managed to take only five wickets this season.
