IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja might not be there for Chennai Super Kings next year, feels Aakash Chopra

In the latest development, CSK announced that Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 due to a rib injury. He hasn’t made any official statement regarding his injury and it has fuelled the speculations about the possible rift between the franchise and the player. Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his views saying that Jadeja might not play for CSK next year as well. He also said that the team snaps ties with players suddenly citing the example of Suresh Raina.