    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as umpire changes his decision from ‘wide’ to ‘out’ in bizarre manner

    MS Dhoni appealed loudly for the dismissal of Hrithik Shokeen

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:41 PM

    It happens very rarely that umpires get caught in two minds and changes their decision mid-way through the appeal. One such instance happened in the game between Chennai and Mumbai as the umpire wanted to signal a wide and extended his hands for the gesture but instead raised his finger.

    Chennai Super Kings are in trouble against Mumbai Indians while defending a low total. After being invited to bat first by the opposition, it was a poor batting effort by CSK as they ended up getting all-out on 97. The target was easy for MI but a brilliant spell from Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh reduced them to 33/4 early in the innings. 

    Umpiring has been disappointing in the game and there was another umpiring error in the sixth over. Simarjeet Singh was bowling the over and he bowled a delivery sliding down the leg on the third ball. Shokeen was on strike and he came down the track. He missed the flick and Simarjeet along with MS Dhoni appealed for the wicket. 

    It appeared that the umpire was going to signal a wide and also stretched his hands to do so. However, he changed his mind mid-way and raised the finger to call the batter ‘out’. Shokeen opted for DRS and the replays clearly showed that the ball has missed the bat and had brushed the pads instead. 

    When your crush replies and unsends in 0.1sec

    Hahaha! Rowdy Thala

    Oscar is a small thing for him!

    Hahaha!

    Akshay Kumar meme crossover: FIngers swap🤣🤣🤣

    Lol!

    Konsa mal bhai?

    He was counting in mind and this delivery came up!

    Rolf!

