IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as umpire changes his decision from ‘wide’ to ‘out’ in bizarre manner

Today at 10:41 PM
It happens very rarely that umpires get caught in two minds and changes their decision mid-way through the appeal. One such instance happened in the game between Chennai and Mumbai as the umpire wanted to signal a wide and extended his hands for the gesture but instead raised his finger.
Chennai Super Kings are in trouble against Mumbai Indians while defending a low total. After being invited to bat first by the opposition, it was a poor batting effort by CSK as they ended up getting all-out on 97. The target was easy for MI but a brilliant spell from Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh reduced them to 33/4 early in the innings.
Umpiring has been disappointing in the game and there was another umpiring error in the sixth over. Simarjeet Singh was bowling the over and he bowled a delivery sliding down the leg on the third ball. Shokeen was on strike and he came down the track. He missed the flick and Simarjeet along with MS Dhoni appealed for the wicket.
It appeared that the umpire was going to signal a wide and also stretched his hands to do so. However, he changed his mind mid-way and raised the finger to call the batter ‘out’. Shokeen opted for DRS and the replays clearly showed that the ball has missed the bat and had brushed the pads instead.
When your crush replies and unsends in 0.1sec
Hahaha! Rowdy Thala
Dhoni threatening umpire from behind the wicket, he was giving not out first— Sujan (@shujan45) May 12, 2022
Oscar is a small thing for him!
This umpire deserves Oscar how on earth BCCI ….— mohsinali (@mohsinaliisb) May 12, 2022
Hahaha!
Thnx to Ambani umpire https://t.co/c8nstxuAqO— 🥀راشد (@_Beingkhiladi_) May 12, 2022
Akshay Kumar meme crossover: FIngers swap🤣🤣🤣
The umpire almost gave a wide and then changed decision midway 🤣🤣#MIvsCSK #IPL2022— Vishal🏛️ (@vishmwd) May 12, 2022
Lol!
Here to show ambani power 😉🤣🤣#umpire #powercut pic.twitter.com/HDYroxDBBT— rohan (@rohan_csk) May 12, 2022
Konsa mal bhai?
umpire saste nashe kr rahe hai is ipl me 🤣— D.Tanwar (@DTanwar07) May 12, 2022
He was counting in mind and this delivery came up!
bklode umpire kitna paisa liya thaila se— AɴɪᴋᴇT 🕊️💙 (@im_AniketD) May 12, 2022
Rolf!
Nahi yaar kya pata out ho umpire na de to hume lena hoga na !— ✰ཽՏɑժíҽ ✧ (@Dil_Doooba) May 12, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.