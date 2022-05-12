IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as power cut in the stadium disallows Devon Conway to opt for DRS

Today at 8:04 PM
It is a very strange occurrence when a batter gets LBW but he can’t review the umpire’s decision because of the unavailability of technology. One such bizarre scene panned out in the game between Chennai and Mumbai as Devon Conway was disallowed a DRS due to a power cut in the stadium.
IPL 2022 has been a disappointing season for Mumbai Indians but they have started with a bang against Chennai Super Kings. They have reduced the opponents to 5/3 bowling first and Daniel Sams picked two wickets in the very first over. Devon Conway has been in a good form since the last couple of matches but was dismissed LBW by Sams in a controversial manner.
Daniel Sams started the proceedings with the ball for MI. Sams bowled a delivery shaping back into Conway on the second ball. The ball hit the pads and it appeared to be sliding down the leg. Surprisingly, the umpire adjudged him out on a duck.
A DRS would have saved Conway but the technology was not available as there was a power cut in the stadium. The batter then walked back to the pavilion without even getting an opportunity to opt for a review.
