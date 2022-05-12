IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians outplay Chennai Super Kings by five wickets

The surface was assisting the pacers and there was some movement for them. MI were reduced to 33/4 at one stage but Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen steadied the innings. The partnership of 48 runs between them helped the team secure the chase with ease. Eventually, MI won by five wickets and with almost five overs to spare. Both of the teams are now out of the contention to reach playoffs and will now look forward to bounce back in the next season.