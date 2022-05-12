sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians outplay Chennai Super Kings by five wickets

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    MI won by five wickets against CSK

    IPL

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians outplay Chennai Super Kings by five wickets

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:02 PM

    Mumbai Indians registered a dominant win against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets and with five overs to spare courtesy of superb bowling effort. CSK were bundled out on 97 runs in the first innings as Daniel Sams bagged three wickets for 16 runs while Riley Meredith picked a couple of wickets.

    Mumbai Indians have knocked out Chennai Super Kings out of the race to playoffs with a five-wicket win over them in a dominating display. Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowlers were at their absolute best. MI picked wickets at regular intervals of time wrapping up the opposition on a total of 97 runs. Daniel Sams was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets while Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya bagged a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh also contributed with one wicket each.

    The surface was assisting the pacers and there was some movement for them. MI were reduced to 33/4 at one stage but Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen steadied the innings. The partnership of 48 runs between them helped the team secure the chase with ease. Eventually, MI won by five wickets and with almost five overs to spare. Both of the teams are now out of the contention to reach playoffs and will now look forward to bounce back in the next season. 

    ROLF!

    What a calm innings!

    Oh lol!

    OH my god! Hahahaha XD XD

    This is True AF!

    Umpires played very well!

    No brother no bad words to elders!

    No comments!

    No idea on this!

    Yes! New season new winner it's gonna be!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down