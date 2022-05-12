IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians outplay Chennai Super Kings by five wickets

Today at 11:02 PM
Mumbai Indians registered a dominant win against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets and with five overs to spare courtesy of superb bowling effort. CSK were bundled out on 97 runs in the first innings as Daniel Sams bagged three wickets for 16 runs while Riley Meredith picked a couple of wickets.
Mumbai Indians have knocked out Chennai Super Kings out of the race to playoffs with a five-wicket win over them in a dominating display. Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowlers were at their absolute best. MI picked wickets at regular intervals of time wrapping up the opposition on a total of 97 runs. Daniel Sams was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets while Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya bagged a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh also contributed with one wicket each.
The surface was assisting the pacers and there was some movement for them. MI were reduced to 33/4 at one stage but Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen steadied the innings. The partnership of 48 runs between them helped the team secure the chase with ease. Eventually, MI won by five wickets and with almost five overs to spare. Both of the teams are now out of the contention to reach playoffs and will now look forward to bounce back in the next season.
Same energy after cutting out the power 😭 pic.twitter.com/KSjUVjApBD— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) May 12, 2022
Take A Bow 🙌💥@mipaltan pic.twitter.com/CBT5mdR2zY— R A F I 🇮🇳 (@Rafii_45) May 12, 2022
Yesss we can also hear fixer king 🤣💙— Raj Kadam (@RajKadam2604) May 12, 2022
The final lifeline for @mipaltan to win a match #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/SgMQmAp6H9— IndiaGood_SangisBad (@KailashPuro2022) May 12, 2022
Even win can’t take you to playoffs pic.twitter.com/qAvvYH9FJq— Anuj (@awwwwwnuj) May 12, 2022
And umpire too— it's dhana view (@Dhana74254215) May 12, 2022
Mdhr chd just Ambani things— WrektFTW (@Toxic88494290) May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
Fixing— adithegoat7 (@mutdadi7) May 12, 2022
Finally after 5 years IPL will get a new winner other than MI and CSK— Ankush Kumar (@ankush_06_) May 12, 2022
😂#CSK𓃬 #MumbaiIndians
