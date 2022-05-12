sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mukesh Choudhary gets run-out courtesy of Ishan Kishan's accurate throw

    Ishan Kishan executed a perfect throw at stumps to dismiss the last wicket

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mukesh Choudhary gets run-out courtesy of Ishan Kishan's accurate throw

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:27 PM

    IPL 2022 has been a disappointing season for Chennai Super Kings and they were bundled up for a low total of 97 against Mumbai Indians. Mukesh Choudhary produced a unique moment as he was caught short of the crease by Ishan Kishan with a spot-on throw while stealing a single with MS Dhoni.

    Chennai Super Kings have been only their own shadow this season and haven’t performed like a champion team. In the match against Mumbai Indians, the batting let them down once again in the tournament. CSK lost wickets consistently and were all-out on a total of 97. MS Dhoni tried to anchor the innings but wickets fell from the other end. 

    Riley Meredith was bowling the 16th over of the first innings and he bowled a bouncer on the last ball. MS Dhoni was facing the ball while Mukesh Choudhary was there on the other end. In order, to keep the strike to himself, Dhoni left the short delivery and both the batters started running to steal a single. Ishan Kishan collected the ball behind the stumps and caught Mukesh Choudhary short of the crease with an accurate throw. 

