IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mukesh Choudhary gets run-out courtesy of Ishan Kishan's accurate throw

Riley Meredith was bowling the 16th over of the first innings and he bowled a bouncer on the last ball. MS Dhoni was facing the ball while Mukesh Choudhary was there on the other end. In order, to keep the strike to himself, Dhoni left the short delivery and both the batters started running to steal a single. Ishan Kishan collected the ball behind the stumps and caught Mukesh Choudhary short of the crease with an accurate throw.