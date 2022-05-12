IPL 2022, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mukesh Choudhary gets run-out courtesy of Ishan Kishan's accurate throw

Today at 9:27 PM
IPL 2022 has been a disappointing season for Chennai Super Kings and they were bundled up for a low total of 97 against Mumbai Indians. Mukesh Choudhary produced a unique moment as he was caught short of the crease by Ishan Kishan with a spot-on throw while stealing a single with MS Dhoni.
Chennai Super Kings have been only their own shadow this season and haven’t performed like a champion team. In the match against Mumbai Indians, the batting let them down once again in the tournament. CSK lost wickets consistently and were all-out on a total of 97. MS Dhoni tried to anchor the innings but wickets fell from the other end.
Riley Meredith was bowling the 16th over of the first innings and he bowled a bouncer on the last ball. MS Dhoni was facing the ball while Mukesh Choudhary was there on the other end. In order, to keep the strike to himself, Dhoni left the short delivery and both the batters started running to steal a single. Ishan Kishan collected the ball behind the stumps and caught Mukesh Choudhary short of the crease with an accurate throw.
Getting a bowler run out just to get strike and score few runs to increase average. Typical Dhoni.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 12, 2022
😂 dhoni have fear to face Bumrah that's why he chooses run out— Mishra (@Champ_Ro5) May 12, 2022
Star sports hindi commentator said Dhoni has calculator in his brain & finally today I saw that calculator in the run-out..#CSKvsMI#Dhoni— Ashraful Islam (@imAshraf_Vk) May 12, 2022
Dhoni and run out story continue 😓— 𝙿𝚁𝙴𝙴𝚃 ♡ (@joblessguy_09) May 12, 2022
MS Dhoni deliberately run out his partner on team Score of 97. Just to dedicate it to GG 97 in WC11 final. Greatest for a reason 😍— Imran Saiyyed (@SaiyyedImran) May 12, 2022
Dhoni and bravo make sure that they did not get all out early before 60 woh dono thoda run banaye warna it would have been a disaster.— Mohit Gupta (MG) (@iamrealmohit434) May 12, 2022
Once again Dhoni's presence of mind grabbed the attention. The way he got Mukesh Choudhary run out is just only the Dhoni things 🤣🤭 #csk #CSKvsMI #ChennaiSuperKings #IPL2022 #MumbaiIndians— Just For Fun (@JustFor11708450) May 12, 2022
Dhoni trying to sneak run, off Ishan Kishan doesn’t end well. We’ve seen this before 👀— Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season (@Shrustappen33) May 12, 2022
Dhoni looked absolute furious after that run out.#IPL2022— Stone Cold (@StoneCo06301258) May 12, 2022
