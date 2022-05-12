IPL 2022 | Kieron Pollard needs to reinvent his game, suggests Ian Bishop

Ian Bishop has suggested that Kieron Pollard should reinvent his game to end the lean patch he is going through in IPL 2022. Pollard has been struggling and managed to score just 144 runs in 11 matches at an average of 14.40 and a poor strike rate of 107.46 in the ongoing season so far.

IPL 2022 has turned out to be a nightmare for Mumbai Indians as their hopes of making it to the playoffs were crushed by their disappointing performance. MI have only two victories to their name from 11 matches and are positioned at the bottom of the points table. One of the reasons behind their failure this season was the form of Kieron Pollard. Pollard has been struggling with his bat this season and has been unable to play the role of a finisher for the franchise.

He has scored just 144 runs in 11 matches at 14.40 and a strike rate of only 107.46. Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop thinks that Pollard should re-invent his game.

"Pollard himself has to reinvent his game, however he chooses to do that, because he's still got a future ahead of him we hope," Bishop told ESPNcricinfo.

"People are saying he's washed, I'm not going to go there. I think he's a player who can reinvent himself.”

Bishop reminded contribution of Pollard for Mumbai Indians and urged media and fans to remember it before writing Pollard off.

"Yeah, they're keeping faith and being loyal to a great player for them. We have to have long memories - when I say we, in the media; fans, some fans anyway, have short memories," he explained.

"You look at Pollard's numbers when Mumbai have won the championships: 400 runs (420) in 2013 at (an average of) 42, up to 2019 and 2020, where he averaged over 30 with a strike rate sometimes in the 160s to 190s (156.74 in 2019, 191.42 in 2020) - he's been integral to them. You can't forget that as a franchise, so they're giving him every possible chance.”

Mumbai Indians will be up against Chennai Super Kings in their next game on Thursday.