IPL 2022 | I would suggest Virat Kohli to take a 4-6 week break after the IPL, says Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer also spoke about Virat Kohli's form recently and stressed on the importance of him getting a break. “The way he has got out in the last couple of matches, it seems he is overcooked by playing too much cricket. The last six months have been very intense for him as he resigned from the Test and T20 captaincy and was asked to leave ODI captaincy. After going through all these things, he is playing in IPL and hasn’t been able to score much for RCB, which certainly affects one’s mindset. So, I would suggest that Kohli take a four to six weeks break after the conclusion of IPL 2022 and come back as a mentally fresh player," Wasim Jaffer told News24.