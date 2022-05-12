IPL 2022 | I was pumped when I got picked by Kolkata Knight Riders again, says Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins during an interaction revealed how delighted he was to be back with the franchise when KKR bought him back. "I was pumped when I got picked by KKR again. It's my fifth season now. I felt I had unfinished business because I left halfway through last season and missed the second half. It's hard in the IPL because you feel like you are building towards something and then there's a major auction. So really glad to be back with the same team. Lots of the same players, same staff members so I was very happy," Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by KKR's website.