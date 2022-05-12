IPL 2022 | I was pumped when I got picked by Kolkata Knight Riders again, says Pat Cummins

Today at 3:49 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler, Pat Cummins has been an integral part of the franchise for the last 5 years in the Indian Premier League and he was bought back for INR 7.25 crore this year. The Australian pacer revealed that he was pumped up after he got picked up by KKR during the mega auction.
Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins is an integral part of the franchise for the last five years. He has done well with them and when the mega auction happened this year happened no one was sure of who will go where. The Australian speedster was not retained by the KKR franchise but they went after him in the mega-auction and eventually bought him back for INR 7.25 crore.
Pat Cummins during an interaction revealed how delighted he was to be back with the franchise when KKR bought him back. "I was pumped when I got picked by KKR again. It's my fifth season now. I felt I had unfinished business because I left halfway through last season and missed the second half. It's hard in the IPL because you feel like you are building towards something and then there's a major auction. So really glad to be back with the same team. Lots of the same players, same staff members so I was very happy," Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by KKR's website.
KKR have crucial games ahead in the final league stage of the tournament and it will be interesting to see how they fare. They as of now have 10 points from 12 games and need to win both their matches to stay relevant in the tournament.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.