IPL 2022 | How India uses Umran Malik is up to them, states Dale Steyn

Former South African speedster and SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn has often praised Umran Malik for the abilities that he has. "He is an all-out fast bowler. Above 90 percent of his deliveries are around 142 to 145kmph - tell you he is looking for pace all the time. This makes batters think differently in the way they approach him and where they score off him... That is the reason he has picked up wickets. The message to him is to keep things simple. [Just] stay straight, look to attack the stumps, use the bouncer, be smart when you want to change pace, and bowl to your field," Dale Steyn told The Week.