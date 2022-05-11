IPL 2022, DC vs RR | The team should look to always give their 100 percent, opines Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has said that the team should write their own destiny and give their 100 percent on the field after winning against Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. Pant also added that it was almost a perfect game for them but there is always room for improvement.

Delhi Capitals registered a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals beating them by eight wickets, The team opted to bowl first after winning the toss and their bowlers lived up to the expectations. They restricted RR on 160/8 with a collective bowling effort. Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, and Mitchell Marsh bowled really well taking a couple of wickets each. Ravichandran Ashwin scored a half-century for RR.

The start to the chase of 161 was disappointing for the team as they lost the wicket of Srikar Bharat on the second ball of the innings. However, it was a complete domination by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh after that. Both of them were striking the ball cleanly during their knock and scored half-centuries. Marsh scored 89 runs from 62 balls while Warner scored an unbeaten 52 from 41 balls.

Reflecting on the win, DC captain Pant said that the team should always look to give their 100 percent on the field and also mentioned that there is scope for improvement in their fielding.

“In the toss, I said anything around 140-160 would be good for us, and we got 160. Destiny is always on your hands, you can look to give 100 percent. Fielding wise we can be better. He got typhoid or something like that (talking about Shaw), doctor told me that,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on the reason to prefer bowling first, Pant said that both bowling or batting first on a surface with some help for spinners is fine.

“Very close to a perfect game. Always believe there's room for improvement. When you know the wicket is going to turn, little bit not much, there's an opportunity to both bowl first or bat first,” he stated.