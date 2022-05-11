IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Mumbai Indians are out of the race to the playoffs as they have had their worst season in the history of the IPL. Yet, they can play spoilsport for Chennai Super Kings if they manage to win this game. This is because Chennai Super Kings have to win every game they play if they want to stay alive in the tournament. The losses that they had to endure in the initial stage of the tournament have made qualification difficult for them and now winning their remaining games is the most important thing that they will have to do.