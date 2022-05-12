Brendon McCullum appointed as the new head coach of the England Test team

Former New Zealand captain, Brendon McCullum has been named as the new head coach of the Test team by the England Cricket Board(ECB) on a four-year deal. McCullum will step down from his role as Kolkata Knight Rider’s head coach at the end of IPL 2022 and will start his stint as England coach.

In a recent development, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is appointed as the head coach of the England Test team. England Cricket Board(ECB) confirmed the update about the four-year deal with McCullum for the coaching role. McCullum is currently working as the Kolkata Knight Rider’s head coach and he will step down from it with the conclusion of the ongoing season.

He has played 101 Tests for New Zealand scoring 6453 runs at 38.64 from 2004 to 2016. He doesn’t have any experience of coaching a Test squad but was captain of the national team in 31 Tests. He has also coached Trinbago Knight Riders to the Caribbean Premier League title. His arrival in England will depend on KKR’s journey in the IPL. He is expected to join the England squad ahead of their series against New Zealand from June 2.

Reflecting on his appointment, McCullum said that he intends to contribute positively to England’s Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a successful era.

"I'd like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England's Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era," McCullum said in an ECB press release.

"In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on.

"I've enjoyed several robust conversations with Rob Key about the direction of travel for the team and have found his enthusiasm contagious. I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment, and I can't wait to get started.

Joe Root stepped down from the England Test captaincy recently and Ben Stokes was appointed the new leader. Now, McCullum will join forces with Stokes to bring glory and titles to the team. McCullum said that he is looking forward to building a successful unit while working with Stokes.

"Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us."