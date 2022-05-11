Reports | Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss the remainder of IPL 2022 due to injury

Today at 4:00 PM
According to a report by the Times of India, Chennai Super Kings have been dealt with a big blow as the team will miss Ravindra Jadeja in the remaining games due to an injury. The report also mentions that the team management isn’t looking to take a risk on him until he is 100% fit again.
IPL 2022 has been a disappointing campaign for Chennai Super Kings but now, they have suffered another blow to their campaign. Jadeja sustained an injury in the upper body against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now, according to a report by the Times of India, Jadeja will miss the remainder of the season. The report reveals that CSK medical team was monitoring him since the injury incident but his recovery before the end of the tournament looks impossible.
The team management doesn’t want to risk him until he is 100% fit and ready to play the game. The development means that the team will miss a quality spinner. Considering their current position in the points table, making it to the playoffs will be a tough task for CSK. Even if they win all remaining games, the team will have to rely on the results of other matches.
Jadeja was handed the captaincy of the team before the start of the season. The decision was taken by the team considering the future as MS Dhoni might play his last season this year. However, the responsibility took its toll on the player and he handed it back to MS Dhoni mid-season after eight matches. The season has been not only disappointing for Jadeja as a captain but also he has been average with bat and ball. The left-hander has scored only 116 runs in 10 matches and has picked only five wickets.
Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 11.
