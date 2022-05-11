Reports | Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss the remainder of IPL 2022 due to injury

Jadeja was handed the captaincy of the team before the start of the season. The decision was taken by the team considering the future as MS Dhoni might play his last season this year. However, the responsibility took its toll on the player and he handed it back to MS Dhoni mid-season after eight matches. The season has been not only disappointing for Jadeja as a captain but also he has been average with bat and ball. The left-hander has scored only 116 runs in 10 matches and has picked only five wickets.