IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant should not change his tempo, states Ravi Shastri

Rishabh Pant has not been at his best when it comes to his batting form in IPL 2022. The young wicket-keeper batter has not been able to make an impact with the bat like he can given his batting prowess. Pant has not been able to capitalise on the starts that he has got this season which is a reason why the Delhi Capitals are still struggling as the race towards the playoffs heats up. Pant has scored 281 runs from the 11 matches that he has featured in so far with a strike rate of 152.71.