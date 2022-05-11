IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant has to be little patient, says Sunil Gavaskar

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant is struggling with the bat in IPL 2022. The left-handed batter has shown glimpses of brilliance but has not lived up to the expectations that the team and fans have of him. Pant is considered to be a match-winner as he can change the outcome of the game on his own and yet he is far from winning matches for his side in the IPL. Delhi Capitals need to win all their games if they want to make it to the playoffs and now is the time for Rishabh Pant to fire.