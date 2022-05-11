IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja is not a natural captain, says Ravi Shastri

Ravindra Jadeja was handed the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings two days prior to their first match of IPL 2022 which was also the season opener. The match was a repeat of last year's final as KKR took on CSK and defeated them comprehensively. What followed after that was a nightmare for the defending champions as they had the last 5 games out of the six that they played under their new captain. After captaining the team for 8 games, Jadeja decided to step down from captaincy and hand it back to MS Dhoni.