IPL 2022 | If Krunal Pandya would have bowled up, it would have been difficult for us, reveals Shubman Gill

The Gujarat Titans won their game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA stadium in Pune to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. Shubman Gill was the star with the bat for the Gujarat Titans as he remained unbeaten during his innings and which helped his side.
The Gujarat Titans were clinical in their performance in the game against Lucknow Super Giants as they registered their ninth victory of the season. The win is also special for the Gujarat team as they are the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season with 18 points. The Hardik Pandya-led side opted to bat first on what seemed like a challenging wicket to bat on. Shubman Gill played a valuable knock of 63 as he remained unbeaten throughout his innings and received the player of the match award for it.
Shubman Gill ran hard between the wickets as he did not hit any sixes during his innings. While talking about his innings, Gill said, Krunal Pandya's bowling allowed them to rotate the strike and take singles. "I was expecting their spinners to get turn. I felt that they didn't bowl up as much. If Krunal would have bowled up, it would have been difficult for us," Shubman Gill told Star Sports after he received the player-of-the-match award.
"But he was bowling short, a bit conservative and it was easy for us to maneuver around and we kept on picking those singles which are important on these types of wickets" he said.
