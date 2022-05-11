IPL 2022 | If Krunal Pandya would have bowled up, it would have been difficult for us, reveals Shubman Gill

The Gujarat Titans were clinical in their performance in the game against Lucknow Super Giants as they registered their ninth victory of the season. The win is also special for the Gujarat team as they are the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season with 18 points. The Hardik Pandya-led side opted to bat first on what seemed like a challenging wicket to bat on. Shubman Gill played a valuable knock of 63 as he remained unbeaten throughout his innings and received the player of the match award for it.