IPL 2022 | I have seen everything in this game, says Virat Kohli

Today at 11:25 AM
Virat Kohli is not having a great IPL season this year as he has not been able to score runs as freely as he has been used to. The former RCB captain opened up about how he felt after getting dismissed on the very first ball twice this season and also talked about how he cuts outside noise.
Virat Kohli has not been able to do well for the Royal Challenger Bangalore this season with the bat. The former RCB captain has been dismissed on the very first ball of his innings three times this season as it happened twice against SRH and once against the Lucknow Super Giants. Fans, as well as former cricketers, have been concerned about Virat Kohli's form as he has only scored 216 runs in the 12 games that he has played at an average of 19.64.
The right-handed batter opened about his form this season and also touched upon the topic of the ducks that he has scored in IPL 2022. While speaking with Mr. Nags in a video shared by RCB's official Twitter account Virat Kohli said, "First-ball ducks. After the second one (duck), I actually realised what It feels like to be like you (Mr Nags character), absolutely helpless. It hasn’t happened to me ever in my career, I think . I have seen everything now. It’s been so long, I have seen everything in this game".
Furthermore, Virat Kohli was also asked about how he deals with critics and experts when they talk about his game to which he said, "They can’t be in my shoes. They can’t feel what I feel. They can’t live my life. They can’t live those moments. How do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don’t pay attention to what people are saying. I do both those things," Kohli added.
Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years. 😎🤙— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022
Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section. 👨💻#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.