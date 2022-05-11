IPL 2022 | I have seen everything in this game, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has not been able to do well for the Royal Challenger Bangalore this season with the bat. The former RCB captain has been dismissed on the very first ball of his innings three times this season as it happened twice against SRH and once against the Lucknow Super Giants. Fans, as well as former cricketers, have been concerned about Virat Kohli's form as he has only scored 216 runs in the 12 games that he has played at an average of 19.64.