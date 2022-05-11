IPL 2022 | How Delhi Capitals can qualify for Indian Premier League Playoffs?

Despite having a middling season in IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals’ players still go out and showcase their talents with the aim to qualify for the Playoffs. With five wins in six defeats, the Rishabh Pant-led side are currently in a ‘now-or-never’ situation and must win all their remaining three matches.

Prior to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, many had predicted Delhi Capitals as one of the strong title contenders this season, considering a few brilliant moves made by them at the last mega auction. One of them was David Warner at a cheap INR 6.25 crore. The Australian has been in demand on the T20 circuit for more than a decade now, and at the same time, boasts of being the most successful overseas batsman in the lucrative cash-rich league. So, getting him at such a price was nothing but a steal.

Warner has been doing his part, plundering 375 runs in nine outings at an astounding strike rate of 156.9. But, DC, as a team, could not make full use of it. The rebirth of Kuldeep Yadav, who has taken 18 wickets already in his new colours, has been one of the major highlights this season, but the others failed to step up. As a result, they have found themselves at fifth place on the points table, with five wins and six defeats.

The time has come for the Rishabh Pant-led side to unleash, or else better luck next season.

If Delhi Capitals win all three games

Yes, that would be the most ideal for DC to get a place in the Playoffs, although it would still not be a guaranteed place. As things stand, the current top four teams can still finish with 18 points and more.

DC are currently with 10 points, and three wins will take their tally to 16. Their next match is against RR, who have 14 points in 11 matches. So even if DC beat RR, they can’t compete with Sanju Samson and Co. as they are already four-point clear above them.

DC’s next two fixtures will be against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively. PBKS are one of the contenders alongside DC and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who all have 10 points each from 11 matches. So DC must win versus PBKS to topple them first and then, there will be PBKS versus SRH fixture later on, which would allow DC to go beyond them.

Safe to say, even if DC wins all three matches, they still have to depend on other results to qualify for the Playoffs.

If Delhi Capitals win two games and lose one

In this case, DC will finish with 14 points. They can still advance with that but then, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who sit at third and fourth places respectively, have to lose all their remaining fixtures.

So, it means DC can't lose against RR in their next match to keep the slim hopes alive. Their defeat, if it comes against Mumbai Indians (MI), would be better. Their other opponent, PBKS, are chasing a place. Remember, DC do have a better net run rate (0.15) than RCB (-0.115) at present.

If RCB lose both their remaining two matches, they will finish with 14 points. One of their defeats would come against PBKS, who can qualify with 16 points if they manage to beat DC and win their other two matches as well. The fortune of DC then will totally depend on the net run rate.

If Delhi Capitals win one game and lose two

No, that won’t help Pant and Co. by any means. As the current top four sides have already got 14 points each, a side with 12 points or less can’t qualify. So, safe to mention, a solitary win would be equally relevant for DC as enduring defeats in all three matches.