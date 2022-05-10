IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be facing each other in their next game of this season's Indian Premier League 2022. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will be fully focusing on winning against Rajasthan Royals who are better placed on the points table as they look to reach the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be up against each other in their next of the Indian Premier League 2022. Both sides will be looking to make the most of their opportunities as we are in the final stages of the league games and the excitement amongst fans is at its peak. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have had a hot and cold kind of form in IPL 2022 and it will be very important for them to make sure they win against Rajasthan Royals if they want to keep their hopes of qualification alive for the playoffs this year.

Rajasthan Royals started the tournament really well this season but lost a few games in the middle of this season. However, with a comprehensive win in the last game that they played, the Sanju Samson-led side will be hoping to make sure that they win against Delhi Capitals and put themselves in a stronger position to qualify for the playoffs.

It is expected to be a hard-fought game between the two sides as both teams will be looking to give their all which can make the match really interesting.

Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals is at the third spot on the points table with seven wins so far. In the last three games that they have played, Rajasthan has won one and lost two. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is at 5th spot with 5 wins from 11 games. They too, like Rajasthan Royals in the last three games, have just one match and faced defeat in two.

Head to Head

It is a very close contest here as the team has played 25 times against each other in the history of the IPL. Rajasthan Royals has emerged victorious 13 times and Delhi Capitals have won 12 times.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Daryll Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

Best Betting Tip

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has shown glimpses of brilliance so far in IPL 2022 but has not been able to leave an impact in the games. The game against Rajasthan Royals will be his chance to do something special as the Delhi team needs him to bat well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals are in desperate need of a win to stay relevant in the tournament. They have a quality batting line-up and good bowlers who can win against the Rajasthan Royals. Both teams are well balanced but with Shimron Hetmyer missing the game against his former side expect Delhi to win the game.

Match Info

Match - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Match 58

Date - May 11, 2022

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - DY Patil stadium, Mumbai.