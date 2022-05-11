sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Mitchell Marsh's unique send-off to Ravichandran Ashwin

    Mitchell Marsh dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin on 50 runs

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:10 PM

    It has often happened that bowlers come up with different ways to celebrate a dismissal and entertain the spectators. Mitchell Marsh added to the tally as he was seen giving high-fives in the air after sending Ravichandran Ashwin back to the pavilion on a score of 50 runs from 38 balls.

    Delhi Capitals are playing against Rajasthan Royal to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs. DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. They reduced the opposition to 54/2 at one stage but Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal steadied the innings. Ashwin went on to score a half-century but Mitchell Marsh dismissed him with a unique send-off. 

    Marsh was bowling the 15th over of the innings. He bowled a slow delivery outside off on the first ball and Ashwin tried to smash it for maximum, Ashwin was trying to shift the gears after completing fifty, however, he mistimed it and David Warner caught him at mid-off. 

    Marsh was seen celebrating the dismissal of Ashwin on 50 runs by imitating high-fives producing a unique and quick celebration. Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.  

    Bye bye, Tata, Khatam :D

    Wait a minute! Who's dottikal?? LOL XD XD

    Yes it is!

    You found it!

    Yeah! Brilliant 50 there :D

    Hahahaha! Crazy :D

    Good with the bat also, good with the ball!

    No one expected this!

    He was in good touch today!

    That ridiculous ad! XD XD

