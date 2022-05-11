IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Mitchell Marsh's unique send-off to Ravichandran Ashwin

Today at 9:10 PM
It has often happened that bowlers come up with different ways to celebrate a dismissal and entertain the spectators. Mitchell Marsh added to the tally as he was seen giving high-fives in the air after sending Ravichandran Ashwin back to the pavilion on a score of 50 runs from 38 balls.
Delhi Capitals are playing against Rajasthan Royal to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs. DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. They reduced the opposition to 54/2 at one stage but Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal steadied the innings. Ashwin went on to score a half-century but Mitchell Marsh dismissed him with a unique send-off.
Marsh was bowling the 15th over of the innings. He bowled a slow delivery outside off on the first ball and Ashwin tried to smash it for maximum, Ashwin was trying to shift the gears after completing fifty, however, he mistimed it and David Warner caught him at mid-off.
Marsh was seen celebrating the dismissal of Ashwin on 50 runs by imitating high-fives producing a unique and quick celebration. Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Bye bye, Tata, Khatam :D
May 11, 2022
Wait a minute! Who's dottikal?? LOL XD XD
Ashwin's wicket has come as blessing in disguise for RR. Sanju and dottikal both need to accelerate now. #RRvsDC— Gaurav (@Gauravvq) May 11, 2022
Yes it is!
Taking Ravi Chandran Ashwin's wicket is big task for every bowler now days, looks like neither he have to retire himself or have to play silly shot to sit in stands and make captain come on crease. #RRvsDC— Manavdeep Singh (@CricvocateManav) May 11, 2022
You found it!
RR strategy seems to be if buttler gets out , send ashwin and if buttler remains , send samson— Clairvoyant (@Anachronist26) May 11, 2022
Yeah! Brilliant 50 there :D
ashwin came when their best batsman got out early.. more pressure— Archit. (@kollytard) May 11, 2022
Hahahaha! Crazy :D
Ashwin scores 50. They immediately show his stupid Dream 11 ad. Gets out on 1st ball of the new over.— વિવેક (@VickyT_LFC) May 11, 2022
God works in mysterious way.#DreamBig #Dream11
Good with the bat also, good with the ball!
#RR Bringing out the best of #Ashwin🙌 Quality👌— Vinith❤Tammy (@ViniSayz) May 11, 2022
No one expected this!
. @DelhiCapitals prepared for #Ashwin the bowler but this Ashwin the batsman came out of course. #RRvDC #IPL2022 #HallaBol— SAGAR BIRLA (@birlasagar12) May 11, 2022
He was in good touch today!
Brilliant batting by Ashwin hit a 50 and got out 🐐— REP (@ANUSREET4) May 11, 2022
That ridiculous ad! XD XD
Ashwin says to his team... Sab main hi karunga ya tum bhi kuch.... And gets out 😄— krishnaisfaith (@atrivandi) May 11, 2022
