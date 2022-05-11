IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals beating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets

Yesterday at 11:44 PM
Delhi Capitals have registered a win over Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets while chasing courtesy of an impressive knock from Mitchell Marsh. Marsh smacked 89 runs from 62 balls studded with seven sixes and played a key role in helping the team setup an eight-wicket win over the opposition.
Delhi Capitals have registered their sixth win in IPL 2022 over Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets and are placed fifth in the points table currently. With this win, they are still in the race to playoffs and have bettered their net run-rate. DC won the toss and chose to bowl first. Their pace bowlers bowled really well and restricted the opposition for 160/6, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, and Mitchell Marsh picked a couple of wickets each.
Chasing a target of 161, DC lost their first wicket on the second ball of the innings. Mitchell Marsh came to bat at number 3 while Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult were breathing fire in their opening spell. The pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh survived the quality spell with their resolve and stitched a match-winning partnership. Marsh scored 89 runs from 62 balls while Warner scored unbeaten 52 runs from 41 balls continuing his superb form in the tournament. After struggling for the initial period the duo of Marsh and Warner completely dominated the bowlers and played them all around the park.
Marsh shown glimpses of regaining his form and DC will be relying on him to deliver in the upcoming games also. Rishabh Pant played a cameo and finished the proceedings for DC with 11 balls to spare.
Ufff... smoked it long! BOOM :O
#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/vzih86r9bp— Mahesh Bandi (@Maheshbandi18) May 11, 2022
Hahaha! Brilliant innings
Mitchell Marsh playing almost an unfair knock to help DC overcome this deck. Top-class effort. Some rare quality play in this IPL.— KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 11, 2022
Really??
Mitchell Marsh takes 12 years for his 1st 50 runs (89 runs)— Neel Tweet's (@iamneelcrick) May 11, 2022
Motivational level of Mitchell Marsh be like 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/Pw4CAijPoX
What a bang from Marsh tonight!
Mitchell Marsh greatest Mitchell and greatest Marsh to play in ipl— Aspirant (@dreamerupsc) May 11, 2022
Both nailed the show!
Brilliant performance from DC tonight! Great to see Mitch Marsh getting some form, Warner playing his trademark innings and Pant playing a Blitz to get us across the finishing line👌😁 #DCvsRR #Marsh #DavidWarner #RishabhPant #IPL #IPL2022 @davidwarner31— Nilesh Gadhavi 🇮🇳 (@NSGadhavi) May 11, 2022
Real GOAT
Another day, another 50 by GOATner @davidwarner31 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hNwtSE5cUh— Devansh🎭 (@Nexusofjoy) May 11, 2022
SRH be like: Saala eh dhuk kyu khatam ni hota bhai 😂😂😂😂
Srh 😒😂😂😂😂— Mega Kajal (@UniqueF_KajalA) May 11, 2022
Mini Legend!
Those 2 sixes uff. India will go one step behind if Rishabh Pant is ever dropped from any format of the game. #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/uhWU1RWVS5— One Handed Six Academy (@1handed_6) May 11, 2022
He's fearless too!
Rishabh Pant might be reckless,but he is definitely flawless.#RRvDC— Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) May 11, 2022
Pant has long way to go in Indian cricket for sure!
Pant boiii just be like this the mad mad Rishabh Pant... 😍🔥🥵— Mr. Strange (@strange171845) May 11, 2022
DC wins, we are still here mfs... pic.twitter.com/1RIJBduZnQ
- Mitchell Marsh
- David Warner
- Chetan Sakariya
- Anrich Nortje
- Rishabh Pant
- Ipl 2022
- Delhi Capitals
- Rajasthan Royals
