IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals beating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets

Chasing a target of 161, DC lost their first wicket on the second ball of the innings. Mitchell Marsh came to bat at number 3 while Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult were breathing fire in their opening spell. The pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh survived the quality spell with their resolve and stitched a match-winning partnership. Marsh scored 89 runs from 62 balls while Warner scored unbeaten 52 runs from 41 balls continuing his superb form in the tournament. After struggling for the initial period the duo of Marsh and Warner completely dominated the bowlers and played them all around the park.