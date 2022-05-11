sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals beating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    David Warner and Mitchell Marsh stitched together a match-winning partnership

    IPL

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals beating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:44 PM

    Delhi Capitals have registered a win over Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets while chasing courtesy of an impressive knock from Mitchell Marsh. Marsh smacked 89 runs from 62 balls studded with seven sixes and played a key role in helping the team setup an eight-wicket win over the opposition.

    Delhi Capitals have registered their sixth win in IPL 2022 over Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets and are placed fifth in the points table currently. With this win, they are still in the race to playoffs and have bettered their net run-rate. DC won the toss and chose to bowl first. Their pace bowlers bowled really well and restricted the opposition for 160/6, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, and Mitchell Marsh picked a couple of wickets each. 

    Chasing a target of 161, DC lost their first wicket on the second ball of the innings. Mitchell Marsh came to bat at number 3 while Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult were breathing fire in their opening spell. The pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh survived the quality spell with their resolve and stitched a match-winning partnership. Marsh scored 89 runs from 62 balls while Warner scored unbeaten 52 runs from 41 balls continuing his superb form in the tournament. After struggling for the initial period the duo of Marsh and Warner completely dominated the bowlers and played them all around the park. 

    Marsh shown glimpses of regaining his form and DC will be relying on him to deliver in the upcoming games also. Rishabh Pant played a cameo and finished the proceedings for DC with 11 balls to spare. 

    Ufff... smoked it long! BOOM :O

    Hahaha! Brilliant innings

    Really??

    What a bang from Marsh tonight!

    Both nailed the show!

    Real GOAT

    SRH be like: Saala eh dhuk kyu khatam ni hota bhai 😂😂😂😂

    Mini Legend!

    He's fearless too!

    Pant has long way to go in Indian cricket for sure!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down