IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as David Warner survives even after ball clipped the stumps

Today at 10:55 PM
It has happened on rare occasions that a delivery has clipped the stumps but it wasn’t converted into a dismissal and Yuzvendra Chahal added one to the list. In the game between Delhi and Rajasthan, Warner was deceived by a delivery from Chahal and it clipped the stumps but it didn’t dislodge bails.
Delhi Capitals are fighting to better their chances of making it to the playoffs against Rajasthan Royals. After choosing to bowl first, DC restricted the opposition to 160/6. It was a collective effort from the bowling unit to prevent the opposition from scoring big. It has been a lucky day for DC while chasing and David Warner was involved in the luckiest incident.
Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the ninth over of the innings and he bowled leg-spin delivery in the stumps. The ball spun sharply and Warner was beaten all hands up. He missed the line completely and the ball clipped the stumps. The bails were lifted up slightly and the stumps light were switched on for a moment. Shockingly, the bails didn’t come off completely and Warner survived the possibility of getting out.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Oh my Gosh!!!
#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/JFSRQWN1jF— Mahesh Bandi (@Maheshbandi18) May 11, 2022
Hahaha!
❌❌— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2022
The lives Warner lost vs Chahal pic.twitter.com/5ytWanuWCH
Rare scenes!! Commentators: Are you kidding me? :O
Ball hits the stumps but bails didn’t broken.😯 ohh luck for warner but chahal missed a wicket. #IPL #IPL2022 #DCvRR #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/wqjPhckH1y— CricBarath (@BarathTweetz) May 11, 2022
Yes for sure! He deserves warner.
Chahal deserved Warner’s wicket.#DavidWarner #IPL20222 #RRvDC— pradeesh nair (@pradeeshnair4) May 11, 2022
Thought Chahal will get Warner there!
#Unlucky Chahal and Rajasthan Royals 😂 pic.twitter.com/9S9anBJkIi— JOYDIP KURMI🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳💓💓😁 (@Joydip30406345) May 11, 2022
Yes!
Unlucky Chahal and Rajasthan Royals. pic.twitter.com/FCZw0UNZbf— Subash (@SubbuSubash_17) May 11, 2022
Gotta feel sad for him!
unlucky for Chahal 😭— Charlie (@vaccuumandtime) May 11, 2022
Very unlucky for Yuzi!
Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery lit the bails, but it wasn't dislodged. Lucky for Warner, unlucky for Chahal. pic.twitter.com/ThiJegfDpj— 🇮🇳 Sumer veera Viratian 18 (@SumerViratian) May 11, 2022
Lucky Warner!
Ball hitted the stump, one bail lighted and bail fall back on stump.— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) May 11, 2022
Unlucky chahal 😲#RRvsDC #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/jMA2WVfZUE
How can everything happen in same over!
Chahal is so unlucky fam how you having a drop and bails lighting up and not falling off in the same over— afcwajat (@chandyafc) May 11, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.