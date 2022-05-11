sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as David Warner survives even after ball clipped the stumps

    David Warner has been in superb form in IPL 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:55 PM

    It has happened on rare occasions that a delivery has clipped the stumps but it wasn’t converted into a dismissal and Yuzvendra Chahal added one to the list. In the game between Delhi and Rajasthan, Warner was deceived by a delivery from Chahal and it clipped the stumps but it didn’t dislodge bails.

    Delhi Capitals are fighting to better their chances of making it to the playoffs against Rajasthan Royals. After choosing to bowl first, DC restricted the opposition to 160/6. It was a collective effort from the bowling unit to prevent the opposition from scoring big. It has been a lucky day for DC while chasing and David Warner was involved in the luckiest incident. 

    Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the ninth over of the innings and he bowled leg-spin delivery in the stumps. The ball spun sharply and Warner was beaten all hands up. He missed the line completely and the ball clipped the stumps. The bails were lifted up slightly and the stumps light were switched on for a moment. Shockingly, the bails didn’t come off completely and Warner survived the possibility of getting out. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

    Oh my Gosh!!!

    Hahaha!

    Rare scenes!! Commentators: Are you kidding me? :O

    Yes for sure! He deserves warner.

    Thought Chahal will get Warner there!

    Yes!

    Gotta feel sad for him!

    Very unlucky for Yuzi!

    Lucky Warner!

    How can everything happen in same over!

