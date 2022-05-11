IPL 2022 | Cannot afford to lose my line and length, says Rashid Khan

Today at 5:43 PM
Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has stated that line and length are very important for him considering his bowling speed and action. Rashid bowled a match-winning spell against Lucknow Super Giants taking four wickets conceding just 24 runs and played a vital role in the 62-run victory for GT.
Gujarat Titans won by 62 runs against Lucknow Super Giants and booked their spot in the playoffs. The team is now positioned at the top of the points table with 16 points. LSG were chasing a low score of 145 but GT bowled superbly while defending the target. They bundled out the opposition for 82 and Rashid Khan was the highest wicket-taker for the team.
Rashid scalped four wickets and leaked 24 runs in his spell. He now has 15 wickets from 12 matches so far in the IPL 2022. Reflecting on his spell, Rashid said that he cannot afford to lose his line and length with his bowling speed and action. He also added that the spell was about bowling in the right areas.
"Those couple of games which did not go well was all about my line and length. That was something I was missing in those games. The pace I bowl and action I have, I cannot afford to lose my line and length, it was about focusing on hitting the right area. The wicket was helping today with bounce and turn, but overall it was about bowling in the right areas. They (the pacers) have given us a platform where we can come and put the pressure," said Rashid Khan in a post-match presentation.
GT have now qualified for the playoffs with their win against LSG. Pacers gave a good start to the team in the second innings as Mohammaed Shami picked a wicket while Yash Dayal bagged a couple of wickets. Rashid said that the focus is on playing good cricket and enjoying themselves at moment.
"In a chase like 140-145 you need to have a good powerplay and the seamers gave us that. This is a very crucial part of the competition, it is all about the process whether we win or lose, we should keep the same process. We have to get better day by day and have to keep doing good things. Now the focus should be on playing good cricket and enjoying ourselves," he stated.
