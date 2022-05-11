IPL 2022 | Abhishek Sharma reminds me a lot about myself, reveals Yuvraj Singh

Today at 10:17 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma has done well with the bat in IPL 2022 so far as he has been their opening batter alongside skipper Kane Williamson. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently talked about the young cricketer and said Abhishek Sharma reminds him of himself.
Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batter Abhishek Sharma has garnered praise for the way he has batted in IPL 2022. The young left-handed batter who is originally from Punjab has played some powerful knocks in the IPL this year and has always shown positive intent whenever he comes out to bat. In his IPL career so far, Abhishek Sharma has featured in 33 matches and scored 572 runs with an average of 22.88. The young all-rounder is handy with the ball as he bowls slow left-arm spin and has picked 7 wickets in the IPL.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who also started his career in Punjab feels Abhishek Sharma bats like him. The former Indian cricketer follows the IPL closely and explained why he feels Sharma is like him. “I think when I see Abhishek (Sharma), he reminds me a lot about myself. The pull shot, the backfoot shot he hits, I felt I was very much like him,” Yuvraj Singh said on Sports18.
The former Indian cricketer also talked about Shivam Dube who has been in the IPL mix for a long time. "Shivam Dube also has that style, but he has been there for a long time. He is 28 years old and I do not know how much ODI cricket he has played. If you feel that guys have the talent, you need to give them more chances. Shivam or anyone, you have to give them more chances to help them get better," said Yuvraj.
