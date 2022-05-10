T20 Cricket is taking over everything, opines Yuvraj Singh

Today at 4:37 PM
Yuvraj Singh has opined that T20 cricket is becoming the superior format as players are getting benefitted by playing that, rather than ODIs and Tests. Yuvraj has further added that most of the people's area of interest is only T20 cricket now, as he feels that Test cricket is dying with time.
There have been plenty of opinions regarding whichever cricket formats fans enjoy the most, and what players prefer to play. Since the emergence of T20 cricket, most votes went for the shortest format of the game, as it does not take much time, and brings a lot excitements and entertainments to the viewers. Yuvraj Singh, the Player of the Series of India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, feels the same as well.
Yuvraj thinks the Test cricket -- the longest format of the game -- is dying at this moment. He even opines that people do not find much interests in ODIs as well, as T20 cricket is taking over everything. Even for players' perspective, the former Indian all-rounder stated that they want to earn more in short time, rather than earn less in five-day game.
"Test cricket is dying. People want to watch T20 cricket; people want to play T20 cricket. Why would someone play five-day cricket and get five lakh rupees and today play T20 cricket and get 50 lakh? Players who have not made it to international cricket are getting 7-10 crores," Yuvraj told on Sports18’s programme Home of Heroes.
"You watch a T20 game and then watch a 50-over game – it looks like a Test match now. After 20 overs, they are like, ‘There are 30 overs to bat. So, definitely T20 is taking over everything.”
Yuvraj announced his retirement as a player in June 2019. He played for India in 40 Tets, 308 ODIs and 58 ODIs. He still remains the only Indian to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket.
