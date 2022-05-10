IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer was visibly frustrated by Brendon McCullum's decision, says Mohammed Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif talked about the things that are going on in the KKR side and feels that the constant changing of the playing XI has created a negative environment in the team. "KKR had a lot of players, but they couldn't play them and made too many changes in their playing XI. These changes add pressure on the players and it is difficult to play in such an environment. KKR management is to blame for this situation as they have done a lot of chopping and changing," Mohammad Kaif said while speaking to Sportskeeda.