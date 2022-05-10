IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer is not able to play the bouncer, says Aakash Chopra

Today at 4:51 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has looked in good form in IPL 2022 as he has been the top run-scorer for his side so far in the tournament. But, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has highlighted the flaws in Shreyas Iyer's batting as he feels Iyer is unable to play the short ball.
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has done well in the Indian Premier League this year with the bat. He has been the top run-scorer for his franchise and continues to dominate the bowlers. However, his long-standing struggles against the short ball have once again come to the forefront as he in the last couple of games has been tested against it and dismissed by a short ball as well. The right-handed batter looks very uncomfortable against such short balls.
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also saw this issue in Shreyas Iyer's batting and talked about it. The former right-handed batter said, “Shreyas Iyer is a big name. He is a player of international stature, who has a Test hundred on debut. But he is just not able to play the bouncer. It’s literally as if bowlers know they can get him out by bowling the bouncer. Not the right thing. He will need to score runs while dealing with the short balls,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.
Fans and former cricketers have pointed out this flaw in Iyer's batting quite a few times and it will be interesting to see how he deals with it in the upcoming games.
