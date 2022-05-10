IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer is not able to play the bouncer, says Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also saw this issue in Shreyas Iyer's batting and talked about it. The former right-handed batter said, “Shreyas Iyer is a big name. He is a player of international stature, who has a Test hundred on debut. But he is just not able to play the bouncer. It’s literally as if bowlers know they can get him out by bowling the bouncer. Not the right thing. He will need to score runs while dealing with the short balls,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.