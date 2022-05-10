IPL 2022 | My aim is to stick to the process, says Jasprit Bumrah

Today at 9:27 AM
The Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah put on a splendid show against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bumrah rattled the KKR batting line-up as he took 5 wickets during the game in a losing cause but said that he always tries to stick to the process
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians on Monday in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League by 51 runs at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai. Although KKR won the game, it was still Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was the player of the match as he rattled the KKR batting line-up in the first half of the game by taking 5 wickets for 10 runs. The fast bowler who had not made an impact in the season roared back to form in the game against KKR but his side still could finish on the winning side.
The fast bowler was awarded the player of the match award and said he did feel good after getting the five-wicket haul but would have enjoyed more had his team won the game. "I don't keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to stick to the process. Sometimes you bowl well but don't get wickets. I was bowling well in the Test series (against Sri Lanka). Can't get desperate. Just want to contribute in whatever way I can," Jasprit Bumrah said.
"Always a good feeling to contribute but the important thing is for the team to win. We had our chance to do that but couldn't get it done. Well, it's about rectifying our mistakes and doing better next season," Bumrah further added.
