IPL 2022 | My aim is to stick to the process, says Jasprit Bumrah

The fast bowler was awarded the player of the match award and said he did feel good after getting the five-wicket haul but would have enjoyed more had his team won the game. "I don't keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to stick to the process. Sometimes you bowl well but don't get wickets. I was bowling well in the Test series (against Sri Lanka). Can't get desperate. Just want to contribute in whatever way I can," Jasprit Bumrah said.