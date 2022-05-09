IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 12:00 AM
Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Gujarat Titans in match 57 of the IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune on May 10. LSG registered a dominating win over Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs in their last match while GT lost against Mumbai Indians by five runs in a close contest.
Lucknow Super Giants will play against Gujarat Titans to keep intact their top spot in the points table. GT, on the other hand will look forward to winning the game and be table toppers in te league once again.
In spite of boasting a word-class bowling attack and being the best team in tournament, GT have suddenly started losing matches in the business end. In the last two games where they lost, batting has disappointed them the most. In the match against Punjab Kings, Sai Sudharsan played a lone innings to get them to a respectable total. In the game against Mumbai Indians, the win was withhin their reach but David Miller failed to finish the game. The openers gave a solid start to the team but middle order didn’t captalise on it.
LSG have been a quality side and they are at the top of the points table. The team has won their last four games in a row. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have been consistently scoring runs for team and Marcus Stoinis showed signs of being in form in the last match. The bowling unit has been also doing well and so the team is in a strong position to qualify for playoffs.
Form Guide
LSG have won four matches out of the last five and have lost only one. GT have won three matches out of the five they played but lost the last couple of games.
Head to Head
Both these teams have played against each other only once and GT won the match by five wickets.
Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Best Betting Tip
KL Rahul has been in great run of form this season and is positioned second in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2022 with 451 runs from 11 matches at 50.11 so far. Also, Rahul has scores of 103*, 6, 77, 0 in his last four games.
Match Prediction
Both this teams are equally strong but the batting unit of LSG is looking better and is in form. They also have too many bowling options in their side. So, a strong batting unit with a diverse bowling line-up make LSG favourites to win the game.
Match Info
Match - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans , IPL 2022 Match 57
Date - May 9, 2022
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune
