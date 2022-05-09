IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

In spite of boasting a word-class bowling attack and being the best team in tournament, GT have suddenly started losing matches in the business end. In the last two games where they lost, batting has disappointed them the most. In the match against Punjab Kings, Sai Sudharsan played a lone innings to get them to a respectable total. In the game against Mumbai Indians, the win was withhin their reach but David Miller failed to finish the game. The openers gave a solid start to the team but middle order didn’t captalise on it.