IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | We just wanted to be ruthless tonight, says Hardik Pandya

Yesterday at 11:20 PM
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has heaped praise on his team's complete performance against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at MCA Stadium, where they won by 62 runs. Hardik also revealed that he told his boys to be ruthless on field to register a resounding win against the ex-table-toppers.
Gujarat Titans (GT) staged a scintillating show against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday in Match No. 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They successfully defended 144, and in fact, they bowled LSG out for 82 in 13.5 overs. It was largely due to a disciplined bowling performance, led by Rashid Khan.
Rashid was particularly impressive, taking four wickets for 24, his best figures in IPL. Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal starred with the ball as well, picking up two wickets apiece to contribute. Mohammed Shami took the crucial wicket of KL Rahul, and the other remaining wicket -- of Marcus Stoinis' -- was run out. With that, GT became the first side to qualifty for the Playoffs.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya, the GT skipper, credited his team for staging a delightful performance. Hardik felt it was 'great effort' by his team to qualify for the next stage with two games to spare.
"Really, really proud of the boys. It is a great effort to qualify before the 14th game in this league. To be honest, in the last game, we kind of thought that the game was over before it was over. We were always under pressure in all the other games that we won, and we felt that we'd finish off the last game with the kind of batting we had. That was learning we took.," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.
"We just wanted to be ruthless today, and relax post game. Lucknow were a bit short in their lengths, and fuller lengths were working. Our bowlers did everything that we asked of them, and we ticked all boxes today."
Following the result, GT toppled LSG to reclaim the top spot of the points table. They have now won nine and lost three. LSG, on the other hand, slipped to second, with eight wins and four defeats.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.