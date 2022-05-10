IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | We just wanted to be ruthless tonight, says Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans (GT) staged a scintillating show against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday in Match No. 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They successfully defended 144, and in fact, they bowled LSG out for 82 in 13.5 overs. It was largely due to a disciplined bowling performance, led by Rashid Khan.

Rashid was particularly impressive, taking four wickets for 24, his best figures in IPL. Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal starred with the ball as well, picking up two wickets apiece to contribute. Mohammed Shami took the crucial wicket of KL Rahul , and the other remaining wicket -- of Marcus Stoinis ' -- was run out. With that, GT became the first side to qualifty for the Playoffs.

"Really, really proud of the boys. It is a great effort to qualify before the 14th game in this league. To be honest, in the last game, we kind of thought that the game was over before it was over. We were always under pressure in all the other games that we won, and we felt that we'd finish off the last game with the kind of batting we had. That was learning we took.," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.