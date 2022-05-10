sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill's unorthodox reverse sweep

    Shubman Gill seems to be in good touch vs LSG.

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill's unorthodox reverse sweep

    Fans get amazed when they see the batsmen, who are known for classic strokeplay, bring out innovative shots, and there was a similar kind of moment during GT's IPL 2022 match against LSG. It happened when Shubman Gill played a 'rare' reverse sweep off Krunal Pandya in the 11th over of GT's innings.

    Gujarat Titans (GT) got off to a slow start against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday in Match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They only managed to reach 59 for three at the end of 10 overs after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat. Wirddhiman Saha, Mathew Wade, and Hardik already returned to the pavilion before the halfway mark of the innings.

    Gill, batting on 30 off 26 balls, decided he had to do something unorthodox to break the shackles. In the 11th over, bowled by Krunal Pandya, he picked up an outside off delivery and played a reverse sweep. The ball came off his bat perfectly before it went for four runs towards third man region.

    Still, GT were yet to get the full rhythm. They reached 82/3 in 13 overs, and must start to shift the gears to post a challenging total against potent LSG batting unit, led by KL Rahul.

