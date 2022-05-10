IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs, reach Playoffs

In response, LSG were never really in the contest. They got off to a slow start and then lost both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock cheaply inside the Powerplay. Deepak Hooda tried, but recieved little support. Avesh hiy two massive sixes after coming at No. 11, but there was little contest left at that point. Rashid Khan returned his best IPL figures, closing on 3.5-0-24-4. Yash Dayal and debutant Sai Kishore took two wickets apiece, which helped GT secure an important win.