IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs, reach Playoffs

Today at 11:00 PM
Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first franchise to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs with a resounding 62-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 57 of the onging edition at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat, GT posted 144/4 on the board on a tricky pitch, which looked below par before the chase began. Shubman Gill top-scored for them, scoring an unbeaten 63 off 49 balls, with seven fours. For LSG, Avesh Khan did the most damage, returning 2-26.
In response, LSG were never really in the contest. They got off to a slow start and then lost both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock cheaply inside the Powerplay. Deepak Hooda tried, but recieved little support. Avesh hiy two massive sixes after coming at No. 11, but there was little contest left at that point. Rashid Khan returned his best IPL figures, closing on 3.5-0-24-4. Yash Dayal and debutant Sai Kishore took two wickets apiece, which helped GT secure an important win.
May 10, 2022
