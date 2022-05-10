IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as debutant Sai Kishore claims difficult low catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock

Today at 10:00 PM
Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore has taken an excellent low catch on his IPL debut on Tuesday during their game against Lucknow Super Giants at MCA Stadium. He was standing at the backward point region, and the dismissal was one of the in-form batters of this ongoing edition, Quinton de Kock.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to a stteady start against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday in Match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After coming to chase a below-par 145, both Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul took time to settle in the middle as they only scored 12 off the first three overs.
Yash Dayal came into the attack in the fourth over. Quinton de Kock tried to shift the gear, only to get a top-edge which went for six over the 'keeper. Then, the next ball was fuller outside off. De Kock tried to slash that, but it came towards Sai Kishore, who was at backward point. Kishore, the debutant, saw the chance and dived forward to complete a tricky low catch. With that, de Kock fell after scoring 11 off 10 balls.
Rahul departed soon after, scoring eight off 16 balls as lSG were reduced to 24/2 in five overs.
May 10, 2022
OUT! pic.twitter.com/fwHwJlrbCM— Lolyadav (@Lolyadav5) May 10, 2022
Yash Dayal gets Quinton de Kock. Lucknow Supergiants lose their first wicket now on 19 runs.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 10, 2022
Gujarat Titans after taking Quinton De Kock wicket :#BoliBachchan #ACKOForTheFans pic.twitter.com/aVHozdF3WH— Jaikaran | #IPL2022 (@jaikaran24) May 10, 2022
#LucknowSuperGiants vs #GujaratTitans, 57th Match— Ariana Television (@ArianaTVN) May 10, 2022
Yash Dayal to de Kock, out Caught by Sai Kishore!!
LSG 19/1 (3.3)
Lucknow Super Giants need 126 runs
Sponsored by:@afghan_wireless, Afghan Hope Educational Consultancy Services and Kabul Folad Steel کابل فولاد ستیل pic.twitter.com/Zzoj73NKRJ
Big fish De Kock Dayal wah Sai Kishore good catch— mohsinali (@mohsinaliisb) May 10, 2022
Match 57. 3.2: Yash Dayal to Quinton De Kock 6 runs, Lucknow Super Giants 19/0 https://t.co/23V3OjWhzt #LSGvGT #TATAIPL #IPL2022— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2022
De kock seems like not having a great season still 345 runs wow— Ars-E (@1marlebro) May 10, 2022
Beauty of a catch from Sai Kishore🔥👏 @saik_99 #LSGvsGT— Basrani Dev (@MSDIAN___DEV) May 10, 2022
That face of sai kishore 🥵 he was hunger for the opportunity. Thank u csk 😡👏— dinesh dinu (@dinesh_offl_06) May 10, 2022
