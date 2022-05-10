IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as debutant Sai Kishore claims difficult low catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock

Yash Dayal came into the attack in the fourth over. Quinton de Kock tried to shift the gear, only to get a top-edge which went for six over the 'keeper. Then, the next ball was fuller outside off. De Kock tried to slash that, but it came towards Sai Kishore, who was at backward point. Kishore, the debutant, saw the chance and dived forward to complete a tricky low catch. With that, de Kock fell after scoring 11 off 10 balls.