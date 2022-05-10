sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter erupts to Rashid Khan’s bizarre DRS appeal for LBW

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rashid Khan made a strange DRS appeal for LBW against LSG.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter erupts to Rashid Khan’s bizarre DRS appeal for LBW

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:42 PM

    Oftentimes on cricket fields, fans get surprised when they see well-known faces making bad decisions, and one of them, Rashid Khan did the same during GT's game versus LSG. The strange incident happened when Ayush Badoni hit Rashid with his straight bat, but the bowler went for a DRS review for LBW.

    Gujarat Titans (GT) came back strongly against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday in Match 57 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After posting a below-par 144/4 batting first, the Hardik Pandya-led side reduced LSG to 58/4 at the end of 10 overs. Deepak Hooda was at the crease, alongside Ayush Badoni.

    Rashid Khan came to bowl the 10th over. The fourth ball was on the middle and leg stump, which Badoni came forward to play towards long-on. Rashid thought the ball hit pads before it went to bat, and convinced Hardik to take a DRS review. However, the replay showed it was clearly off Badoni's bat and in the process, GT wasted one of their two reviews.

    Meanwhile, LSG were left reeling soon after, batting on 69/7 in 12.4 overs. They still needed 76 off 44 balls, with just three wickets in hand. LSG, from here on, shold win this contest easily.

    Here's how twitter reacted following Rashid's strange appeal:

    LOL!

    HAHA!

    CORRECT!

    NICE!

    ROFL!

    FIRE!

    EQUAL!

    WORST!

    RED FLAG!

    HOW?

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down