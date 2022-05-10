IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter erupts to Rashid Khan’s bizarre DRS appeal for LBW

Today at 10:42 PM
Oftentimes on cricket fields, fans get surprised when they see well-known faces making bad decisions, and one of them, Rashid Khan did the same during GT's game versus LSG. The strange incident happened when Ayush Badoni hit Rashid with his straight bat, but the bowler went for a DRS review for LBW.
Gujarat Titans (GT) came back strongly against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday in Match 57 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After posting a below-par 144/4 batting first, the Hardik Pandya-led side reduced LSG to 58/4 at the end of 10 overs. Deepak Hooda was at the crease, alongside Ayush Badoni.
Rashid Khan came to bowl the 10th over. The fourth ball was on the middle and leg stump, which Badoni came forward to play towards long-on. Rashid thought the ball hit pads before it went to bat, and convinced Hardik to take a DRS review. However, the replay showed it was clearly off Badoni's bat and in the process, GT wasted one of their two reviews.
Meanwhile, LSG were left reeling soon after, batting on 69/7 in 12.4 overs. They still needed 76 off 44 balls, with just three wickets in hand. LSG, from here on, shold win this contest easily.
Here's how twitter reacted following Rashid's strange appeal:
May 10, 2022
Incredible! That's one of the most incredible reviews from Rashid Khan. Would make Watson, Broad proud.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 10, 2022
Badoni comes down and middles one for a single, reviewed by Rashid for lbw haha.
Mere toh dream11 me rashid tha aaj merko kya— khwahish//badoni stan acc (@aiseykaiseyy) May 10, 2022
Badoni played Rashid well in the first meeting between these teams. He needs to play him well for Lucknow to have any chance here #IPL2022— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) May 10, 2022
LOL Rashid and RSK will be absolutely unplayable if pitches continue to be like this— ~ (@ricxiardo) May 10, 2022
Rashid Khan on fire...and GT seems to have finalised that top2 place!— T. (@thecric18girl) May 10, 2022
All are equal under rashid— Pranav (@AllElseIs_Taken) May 10, 2022
Waah Hardik Waah Rashid...— Sumit Sundriyal 🇮🇳 (@SumitSun14) May 10, 2022
The Worst DRS call of the year...#LSGvsGT #AavaDe #IPL2022
Rashid Khan running while appealing, big red flag for DRS.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 10, 2022
How can Rashid ask for DRS. That ball had it pads then wouldn't hv travelled so far.— Sai Subramaniam (@saisudar74259) May 10, 2022
