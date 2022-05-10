IPL 2022, KKR vs MI | Disappointed with the way we batted, states Rohit Sharma

Today at 9:29 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders handed Mumbai Indians another defeat as they went to the seventh spot on the points table after a good performance. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was not happy after the loss against KKR as he felt that the batters let MI down which resulted in another defeat.
Kolkata Knight Riders handed Mumbai Indians their ninth defeat of the tournament as the Rohit Sharma-led side lost by 52 runs. After winning the toss, MI opted to bowl first but could not contain the KKR batters who got off to a flyer. However, a brilliant spell from Jasprit Bumrah towards the latter half of the innings did put the brakes on KKR's innings. The Shreyas Iyer-led side managed to score 165/9 which could have been chased down by the Mumbai batting line-up.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opened the batting for MI but could not get the start they wanted as they lost their skipper early. With Suryakumar Yadav out with an injury, it was up to the other batters to step up and help their side win. However, that was not the case as except for Ishan Kishan (51), there was no other batter who could do well which resulted in a 52-run loss for Mumbai. Skipper Rohit Sharma was disappointed and blamed the batters for the defeat in the post-match presentation. "I’m disappointed with the way we batted. I thought it was a par score on that pitch but it was a little poor from the bat from us" Rohit said.
“We’re playing our fourth game here so we know what to expect from a pitch like that. There were a few balls that took off, but that happens. We know seam bowlers will get help, but we didn’t bat well, didn’t get partnerships and that was something missing from our side today," he said.
“Looking at how they batted in the first 10 overs, I think they were 100 in the first 10 or 11 overs, but the way we came back was brilliant. Bumrah was special. Great effort from him and the entire bowling unit. The batters let us down today. That’s been the story for us. The consistent performance from both departments has been missing. We couldn’t do it today," he concluded.
