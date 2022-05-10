IPL 2022, KKR vs MI | Disappointed with the way we batted, states Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opened the batting for MI but could not get the start they wanted as they lost their skipper early. With Suryakumar Yadav out with an injury, it was up to the other batters to step up and help their side win. However, that was not the case as except for Ishan Kishan (51), there was no other batter who could do well which resulted in a 52-run loss for Mumbai. Skipper Rohit Sharma was disappointed and blamed the batters for the defeat in the post-match presentation. "I’m disappointed with the way we batted. I thought it was a par score on that pitch but it was a little poor from the bat from us" Rohit said.