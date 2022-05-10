IPL 2022 | How can Rajasthan Royals qualify for Indian Premier League Playoffs?

The chaotic years for Rajasthan Royals (RR) seem to have gone forever as they act as the card counters in a casino in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Yet, the Sanju Samson-led side must win at least one of their remaining three matches in order to remain for a place in the Playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are arguably the only franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year who have allowed team cohesion to develop and have ensured each player about their role in the side. They have gone with an old-fashioned team composition – six specialist batters and five specialist bowlers. They do not focus on the razzmatazz of the IPL. Instead, they keep working on analytical thinking.

In Jos Buttler, who is batting this year as if impervious to the situation, RR have found an audacious batsman who benefited from a multisport upbringing. His tally of 618 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 152 after 11 innings speaks volumes. And then there is ravenous Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been rising from the dead in IPL 2022 in his new colours. The leg-spinner, who is seeking a place in India’s next T20 World Cup squad, has already snared 22 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.25. Notably, his strike rate (12) this year, has been the fourth-highest.

Still, there is some work to be done for RR to cement a place in the Playoffs. With seven wins and four defeats, the Sanju Samson-led side are currently placed third on the points table, with 14 points.

If Rajasthan Royals win all three games

RR’s remaining three fixtures are against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings respectively. If they manage to win all three games, their qualification for the next phase in IPL 2022 is guaranteed. In fact, considering the fact that LSG and Gujarat Titans, the sides who are above RR on the points table at present with 16 points each, will be taking on each other, one of them will surely lose two valuable points. That will allow RR to finish among the top two sides at the end of the league stage, with 20 points. Remember, they also boast of having a good net run rate (0.32).

If Rajasthan Royals win two games and loss one

Even in this case, RR will qualify and will have an outside chance to finish among the top two sides. They would finish with 18 points if it happens. Let us clear things out.

If LSG endure defeats against GT and RR respectively and win against KKR, they will have 16 points. On the other hand, if GT endure defeat against LSG and win the other two remaining games, they will finish with 18 points. But RR have a better net run rate than GT (0.12), which would help them to finish above Hardik Pandya and Co. even if they close on 18 points each.

If Rajasthan Royals win one game and loss two

If this happens, that would automatically eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, who have got eight points each. Even if KKR and CSK manage to win all three of their respective matches, they will finish with 14 points. But, RR, with one more win, will have 16 points, which would mathematically rule them out of the race.

More importantly, if RR’s only win came against Delhi Capitals, that would also shatter the Rishabh Pant-led side’s hopes to advance to the next stage.

If Rajasthan Royals lose all three games

Then, it would be tricky for RR to qualify for the Playoffs. Although, a team can still advance with 14 points at present, and given the fact that only LSG (0.70) have a better net run rate than RR, the chance would be there. But for that, they would hope DC to lose their other two remaining fixtures. Also, if KKR and CSK suffer a defeat each, they would be automatically out of the race.

Barring Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the others, who would be in the contention, are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). They will finish with 16 points if they win all three remaining matches. But sadly, that won’t happen as the two sides will go head to head in their last match. One of them will be knocked out after the defeat, while RR would want the winning side may endure at least a single defeat before heading to the fixture.

Interestingly, RCB and PBKS will go up against each other in a while. If RCB get a win there, that would end PBKS’ hopes, as they have got the poorest net run rate among the four sides. It would also increase RR’s chances, as PBKS would maximum have 14 points after that result.