IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans are enjoying their game and playing positive cricket, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Gujarat Titans, the second=placed side in IPL 2022, are enjoying their debut season in the cash-rich league, which reflects on their positive results. The Hardik Pandya-led side have won eight matches and lost three, and will next take on Lucknow Super Giants.
Gujarat Titans (GT) are having an oustanding debut season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The franchise, led by talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, have won eight of their first 11 fixtures, and a win in their remaining fixtures will be enough for them to confirm their place in the Playoffs. They are currently placed second on the points table, behind Lucknow Super Giants.
India's cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar lauded GT's approach in IPL 2022, saying that the side have been playing fearless cricket under Hardik. At the same time, Gavaskar opined that they are enjoying each and every match this season, which helps them to get positive results more often than not.
"Gujarat are playing with such freedom and they are fearless (in approach). There's no fear of the world in their game and that's why they are winning," Gavaskar said on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports.
"Of course, you wish to win even when you are playing in your backyard but a loss doesn't mean that it's an end to the world, that's the approach with which they are stepping on the pitch. They are enjoying their game and playing positive cricket."
GT will next meet LSG on Tuesday in Match 57 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The winner of this contest will be the first team to secure a spot in the Playoffs this year. GT made their debut against LSG, and they ended up on the winning side when they met last time.
