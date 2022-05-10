IPL 2022 | Devon Conway has class, opines Mohammad Kaif

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have not had a great IPL 2022 as they will need a lot of things to go their way if they want to qualify for the playoffs this season. CSK did not start the tournament well as they lost 5 games out of the six that they played under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy in the beginning. Following this, Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down from the captaincy of the franchise and handed it back to MS Dhoni.