IPL 2022 | Coming back and opening the innings was good, reveals Venkatesh Iyer

The KKR all-rounders batting performance helped them get to the 165 in their 20 overs which proved to be a winning total in the end. Venkatesh Iyer expressed his happiness as he talked about his return to the side after the game and scored some valuable runs. “I was dropped for a couple of games. Coming back and opening the innings was good. The most important thing is we won. That's what feels good. Irrespective of what you contribute, if the team wins, naturally you feel happy. It's important to contribute to the team, whether I bowl or field or bat, you always want to contribute to the side irrespective of whatever skill you are trying to do,” Iyer said while speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports.